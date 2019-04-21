Chicago P.D. cast: Main character written out of show

The Chicago P.D. cast is about to lose a long-time main character. News has come out that one of the original Chicago P.D. cast members is about to see his character’s story arc come to an end.

Jon Seda, who plays Detective Antonio Dawson on the Chicago P.D. cast, is leaving the show. Fans who have been watching since the Chicago shows began on NBC already know that the character of Dawson first appeared on Chicago Fire. The character then moved over to Chicago P.D. as a full-time player when the second show started.

Seda has also appeared in episodes of Chicago Med, becoming one of the recurring characters who often was involved in crossover episodes. It made him very familiar to viewers, but that time is about to come to an end.

It’s been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson in the #OneChicago world. To my cast #Family, I’ll always treasure the time and stories we shared. To all you #chihards out there, THANK YOU for being the best of fans! We’ll Always have CHICAGO 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/pJRwphtMAu — Jon Seda (@JonSeda) April 20, 2019

Why is Jon Seda leaving Chicago P.D. cast?

Nellie Andreeva from Deadline gave a quick synopsis about what she feels is taking place on Chicago P.D. She helped break the news of Jon Seda’s departure and announced some casting changes on Chicago Med.

“I hear the feeling was that Seda’s character on Chicago P.D. had played out, leading to the actor’s departure. But he is very well liked by the producers, and it is possible for him to wind up in another Dick Wolf show down the road.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that they tried to move Seda to another show, as he was also cast on Chicago Justice midway through the run of Chicago P.D. The show didn’t last very long, but it seems to confirm the sentiment that Seda is well liked by the brass behind the shows at NBC.

Long before Jon Seda became an important part of the Chicago P.D. cast, he played Paul Falsone on Homicide: Life on the Street. He was also on Third Watch as Matty Caffey and then Treme as Nelson Hidalgo. Despite his time on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire coming to an end, this likely won’t be the last time that television viewers get to see Jon Seda on screen.

Viewers should make sure to tune in for the final Season 6 episodes of Chicago P.D. to see how the character of Detective Antonio Dawson leaves the show.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.