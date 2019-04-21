Chicago Med cast: Characters leaving show during Season 4

Chicago Med cast exits are coming. Huge news about Season 4 of the show just came out and it has been confirmed by the actors. The characters of Dr. Connor Rhodes and Dr. Ava Bekker are leaving the Chicago Med cast in the coming weeks.

Rhodes and Bekkar are played by Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling on the show. Donnell has played the role of Rhodes since the show got started in 2015, having important storylines in nearly every episode. Kuhling came on a bit later, sharing many scenes with Donnell and their characters even dated for a while.

As shown below, Donnell immediately confirmed the story from Deadline, thanking fans of the show and his Chicago Med family. It forecasts that something big might be coming in the final episodes of Season 4.

Sorry to say that this is true. I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing.https://t.co/1TjIHVrbDr — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) April 19, 2019

Chicago Med cast changes

There are already a lot of Chicago Med rumors about what might happen that leads to Dr. Connor Rhodes and Dr. Ava Bekker exiting the series. The biggest fan theory stems from what took place in a recent episode where Rhodes was tricked into believing that Robin (played by Mekia Cox) had been kidnapped for a ransom.

While Rhodes was trying to track down money to save Robin, Bekker ended up doing a surgery he had been hand-selected to complete. The episode ended with it turning out to be a hoax, as Robin was safe at home with no knowledge of what was going on. Meanwhile, Bekker was able to shine during the surgery.

So what will happen with the Chicago Med cast? It’s possible that something takes place between Rhodes and Bekker, with some fans floating the theory that a murder-suicide could take place.

Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhlin are leaving the show, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the characters are being killed off. Maybe one or both could return later on. For now, it’s just the path that the show is taking, so NBC viewers are going to be in for a shock or two in the final episodes of Season 4.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday night at 8/7c on NBC.