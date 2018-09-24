Cheyenne Floyd: Who is the new Teen Mom OG cast member?

Cheyenne Floyd is one of the new cast members on MTV’s Teen Mom OG. Bristol Palin is the other newbie, and together, they are bringing more awareness to the show.

Speculation swirled for months about the prospect of having the reality star join Teen Mom OG. Over the summer, Cheyenne Floyd was leaked as joining the show, but after the initial shock, there was radio silence regarding a confirmation.

Who is Cheyenne Floyd?

Viewers may recognize the reality star from Are You the One? and The Challenge on MTV. She appeared on both shows, which means MTV didn’t have trouble vetting her for Teen Mom OG.

There was an uproar when it was revealed that Cheyenne Floyd was never an actual teenage mother. She was 24 when she gave birth to her only child back in 2017. Of course, that didn’t deter the network from hiring her on to join Teen Mom OG.

Aside from her reality television connections, Cheyenne is a sportswear designer. While that is no longer front and center in her life, Floyd’s focus is her daughter.

Ryder has a rare genetic disease

Just days after giving birth to her daughter, Cheyenne Floyd learned that Ryder has a rare genetic disorder. VCLAD is when your body is unable to break down certain fats and convert them into energy. Some cases of this disease can cause liver and heart issues.

Teen Mom OG is a platform Cheyenne Floyd intends to use to bring awareness to VCLAD. This is something she has been dealing with for a long time, and now, viewers will get to learn about it as they walk through life with it.

Who is Cheyenne’s baby daddy?

Cory Wharton is Ryder’s dad. Cheyenne Floyd met Cory while she was on The Challenge. There have been a lot of misconceptions about why he was unaware the little girl was his until she was several months old.

When the two hooked up, it was only once. Cheyenne had been seeing someone else pretty regularly, and both assumed the other guy had fathered Ryder. As it turns out, that is not the case.

Their co-parenting relationship is pretty civil, with Cory admitting that he gets along with Cheyenne and her non-reality star boyfriend.

As Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton join the Teen Mom OG family, there are sure to be some ups and downs.

Teen Mom OG begins a new season October 1. It will air Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.