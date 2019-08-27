Character descriptions revealed for The Mandalorian and more

The first trailer for The Mandalorian dropped over the weekend during the D23 Expo 2019 and fans are way hyped about it. The upcoming streaming series from Disney and Lucasfilm follows the adventures of a lone Mandalorian making his way in an unforgiving galaxy far far away.

Along with the trailer we got some character descriptions by way of Entertainment Weekly.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as the lone Mandalorian gunfighter who “likes to work alone and is rather attached to his stuff (and, yes, he has another, real name…).”

Giancarlo Esposito will play Moff Gideon, who is a “regional warlord of sorts.”

When the Galactic Empire fell after the third film of the original trilogy, the governors (also known as Moffs) find themselves on their own. However, “some still have armies at their behest — and this one is rather ambitious.”

Cara Dune is played by Gina Carano take on the role of a former Shock Trooper who has become a mercenary. She “fought in the Galactic Civil War under the banner of the Rebellion.”

Carl Weathers plays Greef Carga who is the leader of the bounty hunters guild who asks the Mandalorian “to take on an assignment that nobody else wants.”

And rounding off the main cast is IG-11, voiced by Taika Waititi. This droid is a bounty hunter that “often gets mistaken for the famous IG-88 in the show (just as fans watching the trailer have mistaken him for IG-88 in real life).”

One question fans raised is whether or not the iconic OG bounty hunter Boba Fett appears in the series.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the hosts asked writer, producer, and showrunner Jon Favreau just that.

“Boba Fett is not one of the all-new original characters…There’s a 30-year stretch of story time that hasn’t been explored at all, except in the extended universe.”

Yeah, it’s not a proper answer and more of an avoidance. Who wouldn’t want to see the dented helmet of Boba Fett make an appearance in The Mandalorian?

Dave Filoni directs the first episode of the series and is an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Additional directors include Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, and Rick Famuyiwa.

The Mandalorian premieres on the Disney+ streaming service on November 12, 2019.