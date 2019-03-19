Cecily Hennigan: From the McDonald’s drive-thru to The Voice

18th March 2019 10:32 PM ET

Cecily Hennigan recently made it to Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice, moving her music career forward. The trained singer has already made a name for herself.

Hennigan first gained social media fame in August 2018 when singing in the McDonald’s drive-thru. From McDonald’s to The Voice, we can say the road to fame is an interesting one.

Cecily Hennigan’s drive-thru fame

Cecily Hennigan became famous in a viral video last year when she sang Todrick Hall’s McDonald’s Drive-Thru Song in the McDonald’s drive-thru.

She posted the video on her social media and the only way was up from there. What started just as summer fun between teenagers turned into the road to fame for Cecily Hennigan.

After posting the video, Hennigan was on The Today Show as well as The Steve Harvey Show and several local news stations in Conway, South Carolina.

Hennigan was interviewed via email by ABC News as well, where she explained that the video wasn’t planned, they just did it on a whim. And this was the whim of a lifetime.

Prior to the drive-thru video, Hennigan had classical voice training and attends The Governors School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, South Carolina.

Cecily Hennigan’s performance on The Voice

Cecily Hennigan wowed fans and judges alike once again when she performed Jewel’s Foolish Games on the show.

Her performance was impressive for judges and fans alike, her voice training really paying off and impressing everyone.

However, Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around with everyone else being picky about finishing their teams.

Her performance was solid, showing her vocal range and just how she has perfected her voice. She received a lot of compliments from John Legend, although he did not turn around for her.

The incredible performance is just the beginning of Cecily Hennigan’s career. We’re looking forward to seeing her success with Blake Shelton on The Voice.