Bull ratings: When is next new episode for Season 4 on CBS?

Bull spoilers about the next new episode of the show have been revealed, but, unfortunately, it’s not the one that will be airing on Monday, January 27.

CBS is going to air a repeat episode of the show on Monday night. This is one from earlier in Season 4, which aired on the network back in September.

The January 27 rebroadcast is Fantastic Voyage, which dealt with a woman who was accused of defrauding her investors with a groundbreaking water filtration system.

Season 4, Episode 2 was directed by star Michael Weatherly and it guest stars actress Liz Alderfer as Whitney Holland. It was a pretty good episode for the Bull cast.

Bull spoilers: Season 4, Episode 13

The next new episode of Bull will air on Monday, February 3. The episode is called Child of Mine, which might give some heavy hints that the Bull baby is finally going to make an appearance.

Hopefully, that also means the return of Yara Martinez (she plays Izzy Colon), who has been co-starring on the new FOX drama, Deputy.

The unfortunate news is that CBS has not revealed an episode synopsis, and the episode teaser has also not been posted online for viewers to take a look at. With the episode scheduled for the day after the Super Bowl, though, maybe that’s intentional.

Bull Season 4 ratings

The Bull ratings for January 20, and for CBS on the night, were not very impressive. While All Rise and Bull had the most viewers for the late prime time slots, they weren’t able to secure the top spots in viewers aged 18-49.

During the 10/9c time slot, The Good Doctor on ABC and Manifest on NBC pulled in better numbers for the key demo. Though Bull still had an estimated 6.03 million viewers, third place in the time slot is not that impressive.

After doing well on Tuesday nights at 9/8c, Bull has struggled to find new viewers on Monday nights. When FBI debuted for the first time on Tuesday nights, it signaled the end of that cushy time slot for Bull following new episodes of NCIS.

Tuesday nights have helped FBI quite a bit, but Bull has lost millions of viewers during Season 3 and Season 4. FBI even has a spin-off called FBI: Most Wanted, which is now the most-watched new show on television.

The great news — regarding the weekly Bull ratings — is that millions of viewers are watching the episodes later on. DVR numbers for the drama are extremely impressive, with more than four million people watching episodes after the show has originally aired.

With how good the DVR viewing has been for the show, it would be very surprising if Bull Season 5 wasn’t in the cards for CBS. The show is routinely bringing in more than 10 million viewers with every episode, so it appears that the Michael Weatherly drama could stick around for a while.

Bull airs Monday nights at 10/9c on CBS.