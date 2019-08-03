Bob Harper to Host Biggest Loser reboot

The Biggest Loser aired on NBC in various forms from 2004 through 2016 and many of those years featured fitness guru Bob Harper.

Today, you don’t see much of him outside of the occasional Brilinta drug ads. However, both he and the TV series are coming back to the small screen, this time on USA Network.

While NBC’s sister network has been making plans to air a reboot of the famed weight-loss series for some time, it wasn’t until Friday that they revealed Harper would serve as the show’s new host.

Harper talked about the competition reality series and the direction the new show will take with Sheinelle Jones Friday morning on Today.

“We’re gonna have new trainers, we’re gonna have a new medical team,” said Harper. “I mean, this show is going to be bigger and better than ever.”

Known for it’s controversial and at times extreme weight-loss challenges, this new version promises to be a little more realistic. Part of that has to do with Harper’s recovery from a heart attack two and a half years ago.

“Whenever you talk about weight loss, it’s gonna be always controversy,” he said. “But what we really want to do, we’re trying to approach it in a completely different way. We want to help them while they’re on the show and when they go home, the aftercare I think is going to be super important for them too.”

Harper also says he relates to the contestants more than ever because of his health issues.

.@MyTrainerBob is here with a big announcement about the relaunch of #TheBiggestLoser… he will be returning as the show’s host! (Created by TODAY with our sponsor Planet Fitness.) pic.twitter.com/SLairDGDaN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 2, 2019

“I went from being this CrossFit-er, working out so hard every day to not being able to walk around a city block without getting winded. So I was having to start back from square one, so I really want to bring my recovery onto the show because I know what they’re going through. It is a struggle, and you just do the best that you can.”

The new Biggest Loser will air in 2020 on USA Network.