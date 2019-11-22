Blue Bloods Season 10, Episode 9 preview: Grave Errors

On this week’s episode of Blue Bloods, Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) believes that Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is going through a mid-life crisis and he wants to help.

Erin comes to Anthony’s office to deliver a message about the contract for a new shrink. Anthony says he wants to have a word with her. Erin sits reluctantly and Anthony says he’s noticed a change in Erin lately.

Anthony tries to console Erin, saying it’s okay to feel a little lost. But Erin insists she doesn’t know what Anthony is talking about.

Anthony goes on to tell Erin that the only thing she’s ever wanted to be was DA and now that she’s finally got the chance to be what she’s always wanted to be, she suddenly decides it’s not what she wants.

Erin protests that she has no idea what Anthony is talking about, but Anthony tells her that a little mid-life crisis happens to everyone, so she doesn’t have to be defensive about it. Anthony adds that he understands she is juggling the demands of her job, the challenges of her relationship with Jack (Peter Herman), and adjusting to Nicky (Sami Gayle) leaving New York.

Erin laughs incredulously and says sarcastically that they could hire Anthony to do therapy in place of the shrink.

When Anthony tries to press on, Erin gets up abruptly and tells him she wants to get back to work. She walks out with a sarcastic thank you for “whatever this was.”

Anthony’s effort to help Erin comes after Mayor-elect Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) told Erin on last week’s episode of Blue Bloods that he wanted her to run for the office of Manhattan District Attorney. Erin answered that she wanted to remain “loyal to her office,” but the mayor-elect insisted that he wanted her to run.

When Erin returned to her office, she told Anthony about her conversation with Mayor Chase. Anthony supported the idea of her running for DA, but Erin needed more convincing and she expressed concern that running against her boss Samar Chatwal (Aasif Mandvi) could split the office.

We can expect Anthony to revisit the subject and hope that Erin will be more receptive.

In the second sneak peek video, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) tells Jamie (Will Estes) that she can handle her situation with Sergeant McNichols (Stephanie Kurtzuba) alone and that she does not want Jamie’s intervention.

Blue Bloods airs Friday nights on CBS at 10/9c.