Who plays Mayor Peter Chase on Blue Bloods? Dylan Walsh guest stars on Friends in High Places

Actor Dylan Walsh guest-starred as Mayor-Elect Peter Chase on last night’s episode of Blue Bloods, titled Friends in High Places. The episode introduced viewers to the new mayor who wanted Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) to run for Manhattan District Attorney.

Reagan was caught off guard when Chase suggested that she run for District Attorney, but she managed to compose herself. She said she was “loyal to her office” and her current position as assistant district attorney. But Mayor-Elect Chase was intent on getting Reagan to run for DA and oust her boss, Samar Chatwal (Aasif Mandvi).

“Stay loyal to your office,” he said. “Mr. Chatwal is not the office. He’s just the guy sitting in it for now.”

On Friday, Erin is presented with a life-changing opportunity. pic.twitter.com/dDyf3z4Ffe — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) November 13, 2019

It seemed clear that Chase wanted to use Reagan for his own purposes. He said he did not like Chatwal’s “bent,” and that he disagreed with his view that states criminals and their victims have equal rights.

Who is actor Dylan Walsh?

Dylan Walsh was born in Los Angeles, California, in November 1963. He is known for playing Dr. Peter Elliot in the movie Congo and David Harris in The Stepfather. He is best known for playing Dr. Sean McNamara on Nip/Tuck.

Fans might also remember him as the actor who played Commander Max Clarkson on Designated Survivor, Shane Muldoon on Longmire, and Alex Ollerman on Whisky Cavalier.

His parents, who worked for the U.S. Foreign Service, met in Ethiopia and Walsh spent the early years of his life abroad in Africa and Asia. He and his family returned to the U.S. when he was 10 years old.

Walsh attended Annandale High School in Annandale, Virginia, where he took an interest in acting. He entered the University of Virginia in 1986 and graduated with a degree in English. He started his acting career in NYC after graduating from college.

He was married to Melora Walters (1996-2003). They had two children together: Thomas Charles Walsh (born April 1996) and Joanna Marie Walsh (born November 1997).

He later married Joanna Going (2004-2012). They had a daughter named Stella Haven Walsh (born November 2003).