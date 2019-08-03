Black Lightning will appear in Arrowverse crossover ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’

Black Lightning is finally coming to the Arrowverse. During the next season, he is set to appear in the crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Black Lightning himself, Cress Williams took to social media to confirm the news. He posted an article about his crossover appearance and captioned it “You asked for it…you got it!!!”

For two seasons, Black Lightning has existed in a separate universe from The CW’s other DC superhero shows. Fans have long speculated about whether this would ever change and have expressed their desire to see the hero team up with Arrowverse characters like Supergirl and Green Arrow.

The multiverse-spanning “Crisis on Infinite Earths” represents a perfect opportunity to bring Black Lightning into the fold.

According to FandomWire, which first reported the news, the character’s role in the five-night event won’t be large. Instead, Black Lightning’s involvement will be comparable to the introduction of Batwoman in last season’s crossover, “Elseworlds.”

Batwoman appeared in a single episode of that crossover, so perhaps Black Lightning will only show up in one episode of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” as well.

The crossover will play a big role in the upcoming seasons for most of the Arrowverse shows. The first half of the season of shows like Supergirl and The Flash will set up the event, which will happen in December. Then, afterwards, the shows will be impacted by what happens in the “Crisis.”

There is no word yet on whether the events of the crossover will similarly impact Black Lightning’s upcoming third season.

Black Lightning premieres on Monday, October 21 at 9/8c on The CW.