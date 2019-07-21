Arrowverse: First look at concept art for the Anti-Monitor, Monitor to appear in The Flash’s season premiere

The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) was introduced in last season’s Arrowverse crossover event “Elseworlds,” and since then he’s become an important presence across the Arrowverse.

New concept art reveals that Garrett will be pulling double-duty on the upcoming season’s Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” when he takes on the role of the Monitor’s brother, the Anti-Monitor.

Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim posted the concept art on Twitter. The Anti-Monitor is the dark counterpart to the Monitor and that contrast shows in his costume, which is far less colorful than the Monitor’s suit.

During The Flash panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was also revealed that The Monitor would be paying a visit to the superhero and his team in Central City in that show’s season premiere, according to comicbook.com.

Grant Gustin, The Flash himself, shared the news and also said that during The Monitor’s visit his character will learn that the mystical being has warned of Oliver’s end in the impending Crisis.

According to showrunner, Eric Wallace, The Monitor “says the universe is in danger and the only way to save it is for Barry to sacrifice himself.” So Barry and Oliver connect over their shared fate.

However, it’s tough news to swallow and will set the tone for The Flash’s first episodes leading into the crossover event.

The Flash’s sixth season premieres on Tuesday, October 8 at 8/7c on The CW.