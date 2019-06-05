Black Eyed Peas release ‘Be Nice’ feat. Snoop Dogg after Adam Friedman win on Songland

Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am was the celebrity guest judge on Tuesday night’s episode of Songland, alongside the show’s judges Ester Dean, Ryan Tedder, and Shane McAnally.

The four songwriters who competed on Tuesday night for their songs to be selected as Black Eyed Peas’ new single were Adam Friedman, John Lohan, Charisma Dixon, and Ray Goren, and will.i.am eventually selected Friedman’s Be Nice as the winner.

The catchy tune and the uplifting message of the lyrics clearly appealed to will.i.am and to coincide the show on Tuesday night, Black Eyed Peas released the song as their latest single (feat. Snoop Dogg). They group also released a video for the song.

As well as picking Friedman’s Be Nice, will.i.am also picked two other songs to be featured in Black Eyed Peas’ upcoming album. The other two songs are John Lohan’s Boxes and Charisma Dixon’s Invincible.

Easter Dean said she hoped that people would love Friedman’s song.

“I pray [people] love it because I love Be Nice,” she said. “It’s not only needed because we need the message, but God, I needed some will.i.am., Black Eyed Peas in my life.”

This is not the first time that Friedman has appeared on a TV show. In 2016, he appeared on Today and performed Lemonade (feat. Mike Posner) after he was selected as Elvis Durran’s Artist of the Month.

He also appeared on The Bachelor in 2017 and performed a song called What If.

will.i.am’s selection of his song Be Nice as the second Songland single comes after John Legend selected Tebby Burrrows’ We Need Love as the show’s first winner last week.

The songwriting competition series premiered on NBC on May 28.

Songland airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.