‘We need love, love, love’: Listen to John Legend’s new Songland single, written by Tebby Burrows

Songland, NBC’s new reality songwriting competition, premiered on NBC on Tuesday, with John Legend and judges Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally.

The show sets out to give new, up-and-coming songwriters a chance to work with producers and get the songs they have written recorded by famous recording artists and groups such as Legend, Jonas Brothers, Meghan Trainor, OneRepublic, Old Dominion, Macklemore, Aloe Blacc, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth, and Leona Lewis.

Three songwriters presented their songs on last night’s episode and while the judges were full of praises for all the contestants, the one that drew Legend’s attention was by Miami-based Tebby Burrows, who was the first winner of the show.

Tebby Burrows wrote Legend’s newly-released single We Need Love, which is now available on Apple Music and Spotify. John Legend recorded the song, giving it his own spin, and released it as his new single on Tuesday night. Listen to the new Songland single below:

Although the judges praised Tebby’s We Need Love and said that the lyrics were great, they advised that she would need to tweak it to make it more appealing and improve upon its chances of becoming a hit.

We need love, love, love. We gotta fight for; we gotta fight for, love, love, love. We’ve got a right to love… love… love. It’s the only thing there just ain’t enough of.

Songland airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c after America’s Got Talent. The series will eventually move to its regular slot on Wednesdays at 9/8c on August 14.