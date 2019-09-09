Big Brother spoilers: Was the Power of Veto used this week?

Big Brother spoilers now reveal that the Veto Ceremony has taken place. Was the Power of Veto used this week? An interesting scenario had presented itself within the BB21 cast and everything played out on Monday.

On Sunday night, CBS viewers finally learned that Jackson Michie was the new Head of Household. It was also revealed that he nominated Tommy Bracco and Cliff Hogg for eviction.

What hasn’t been revealed on the television show is that the Veto Competition was played on Saturday. The final five houseguests all took part in a very important challenge with the Golden Power of Veto on the line.

Nicole Anthony won the Power of Veto. She then hosted the Veto Ceremony on Monday morning, revealing her decision in the latest Big Brother spoilers to come from the live feeds.

Nicole- It's like my comic said. Nicolossus. Greetings from Strong Island, baby! Yes! #BB21 pic.twitter.com/k8dSHuZrUr — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) September 8, 2019

Big Brother spoilers: Did Nicole use the Power of Veto this week?

Nicole made another big game move on Monday, using the POV to save Cliff from the block. She wanted to make sure that her final two alliance with Cliff remained as safe as possible.

Jackson was forced to name a replacement nominee, but he didn’t have much of a choice since there was only one houseguest left to choose. Jackson placed Holly Allen on the block to replace Cliff.

At the upcoming Eviction Ceremony, only Nicole and Cliff get to vote. This means that they now have the power to decide if it is Tommy or Holly going to the BB21 jury house this week.

Jackson, about next week: "honestly the veto's more important than the HOH"

Cliff: "HOH gets you safety, but the veto controls who goes" pic.twitter.com/Ba7jOFhcfF — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) September 8, 2019

Fans should expect more Big Brother spoilers from live feeds

More discussions are expected to take place between Nicole and Cliff about what they plan to do at the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony. Should they stick to their final four deal and vote out Tommy? Or is now the time to break up the showmance duo of Jackson and Holly? It could be a game-changing decision for both of them.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.