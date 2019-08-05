Big Brother spoilers: Did the POV get used this week?

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds just revealed the results of the Veto Ceremony. The question of whether or not the POV got used this week was just answered by the BB21 cast.

Over the weekend, the Veto Competition took place in the house. Jessica Milagros (HOH), Jackson Michie (nominee), Jack Matthews (nominee), Nick Maccarone, Tommy Bracco, and Kathryn Dunn played in the challenge.

The live feeds later revealed that Jessica won the Power of Veto. She kept the power in her own hands and controlled everything that would take place at the Veto Ceremony.

On Monday afternoon, the live feed subscribers learned about the latest Big Brother spoilers.

"I want them to scatter like cockroaches."#BBJessica is NOT playing around with her HOH this week. #BB21 pic.twitter.com/bVfvePunak — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 5, 2019

Did the POV get used this week?

Jessica did not use the Golden Power of Veto. She decided to keep her nominations the same, meaning Jack and Michie will be on the block at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony.

There are now roughly three days for Jack and Michie to campaign to everyone else in the BB21 cast about why they should remain in the game. It’s going to also mark the first member of the Six Shooters alliance to be sent packing.

On Thursday night, eight houseguests will vote to evict either Jackson Michie or Jack Matthews. The person evicted at the ceremony will then become the first member of the BB21 jury.

There are likely to be more Big Brother spoilers revealed on the feeds as the eviction vote starts to get settled. Jessica is trying to get Jack out of the game first, but anything could happen with this cast.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.