Big Brother recap: Camp Comeback results, spoilers about eviction

Big Brother 21, Episode 11 was an important one, as it brought a close to Camp Comeback.

During Episode 10 on Wednesday night, it was revealed that Kathryn Dunn had won the Power of Veto. She used it to save Jessica Milagros from the block.

Nick Maccarone was the Head of Household and he picked Nicole Anthony to take Jessica’s place. It meant that the Eviction Ceremony would come down to a vote between Nicole and Cliff Hogg.

Big Brother recap: Episode 11

After a long recap, even covering who has the powers in the house, new footage from this past week was shown to viewers. It updated everyone on what was taking place as the vote approached.

That included a concerted effort by most of the house to turn on Nick and Bella Wang.

Big Brother 21 Eviction Ceremony

Analyse Talavera voted to evict Cliff, Bella voted to evict Nicole, Jack Matthews voted for Cliff, and Sam Smith voted for Nicole. That made it 2-2 heading into a commercial break.

Jessica voted to evict Nicole, Kathryn voted for Nicole, Christie Murphy voted for Cliff, and Holly Allen voted for Cliff to then make it a 4-4 vote.

Jackson Michie voted for Cliff and Tommy Bracco voted for Cliff to finish it off. By a vote of 6-4, Cliff Hogg was evicted from the game. Nick and Bella looked shellshocked at the news.

Comeback comp is Path to Redemption: rolly-ball ramp – first to sink six balls wins, or the most balls when Julie calls time pic.twitter.com/tsCJRsgo47 — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) July 19, 2019

Camp Comeback Challenge

Kemi Fakunle, Cliff Hogg, David Alexander, and Ovi Kabir went to the backyard to compete in the Camp Comeback Challenge. As shown in the image above, the object was to get balls from one side of the ramp to the other one.

Cliff found the challenge extremely easy, raced out to a big lead, and finished by sinking all six with 48 seconds still left on the clock. It seemed like he could have done the challenge all day.

Cliff Hogg rejoined the Big Brother 21 cast as Kemi, David, and Kabir were sent home. But first, it was time to meet with host Julie Chen.

No HOH Competition

There was no time left to do the next Head of Household Competition, but everyone is in their athletic gear, hinting that it could take place on the live feeds later in the evening.

A live recap of the possible Endurance Challenge is available for viewers who want to follow along.

That brings an end to the Big Brother 21, Episode 11 recap.

Big Brother airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.