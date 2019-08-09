Big Brother nominations: Who does Tommy want out? Live feeds reveal

The Big Brother nominations from Tommy Bracco will take place at some point on Friday. As the new Head of Household, he gets to put two people on the block. There is a twist, though, as the Field Trip Vote will dictate a third nominee and may impact who Tommy decides to target for eviction.

After Jack Matthews got evicted Thursday night, the live feeds revealed strong indications of what would take place at the Nomination Ceremony. Tommy already met with Christie Murphy to hatch a plan to set a target for eviction.

Big Brother spoilers: Tommy nomination plan

Tommy told Christie that he plans to nominate Cliff Hogg and Kathryn Dunn for eviction. Kathryn is his primary target and Tommy feels that it is time to send her to the BB21 jury.

If either Cliff or Kathryn comes off the block due to the Power of Veto, Tommy is planning to use Nicole Anthony as the replacement nominee. It appears that after a really successful week as the HOH, Jessica Milagros may be spared from the block.

Big Brother Field Trip complications

Things could get complicated on Friday because it’s time for the houseguests to learn the three people who will be participating in the Field Trip Competition. Three of the top vote-getters will leave the house and the loser of that challenge will become the third nominee for the week.

A poll about the voting revealed that Tommy was one of the people that fans of the show were voting to participate in the Field Trip. As the new HOH, he is likely to be exempt from doing it, so it will be interesting who ends up getting selected for it.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.