Big Brother episode schedule: Almost time to learn Field Trip Vote results

The Big Brother episode schedule has some important dates coming up. The Field Trip Vote results will soon be announced, along with an Eviction Ceremony that includes three people on the block.

It might be too early to predict when the Double Eviction episode is going to take place, but it won’t be long until that happens. Needless to say, there is a lot on the horizon for fans to enjoy.

The next installment on the Big Brother episode schedule arrives Wednesday night. The August 7 episode reveals what happened with the Power of Veto. For readers who want to jump ahead, we already know the Veto results.

That’s not going to be the end of the drama.

Summer 2019 Big Brother episode schedule

Wednesday, August 7: POV revealed, nominees set.

Thursday, August 8: Eviction Ceremony, HOH for top 10, BB21 jury begins.

Friday, August 9: Field Trip Vote comes to an end.

Sunday, August 11: New noms revealed, Field Trip Voting results announced.

Wednesday, August 14: Veto Competition and Veto Ceremony shown.

Thursday, August 15: Eviction Ceremony with three people on the block.

Big Brother showtimes

The Sunday episodes begin at 8/7c on CBS, while the episodes on Wednesdays and Thursdays start at 9/8c on CBS. The end of America’s Vote takes place on the morning of August 9.

Make sure to take part in the Big Brother Field Trip Vote, as it is still ongoing. Here is a link to information on how to vote in the poll, what the rules of it will be, and how often each internet user can place a vote.

The voting is going to play an important part in what will happen in the game next week, possibly shaking up what the next Head of Household plans to do with their Nomination Ceremony.

