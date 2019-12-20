Big Brother casting: Application available for potential BB22 cast members

Big Brother casting is currently open, and fans who want to be a part of the BB22 cast can apply to be on the show.

The team behind the reality competition show is working to put together a group of people who will compete during the summer 2020 season. That team includes casting director Robyn Kass.

Kass usually posts tips on social media for potential houseguests, and she has plans to continue doing that ahead of Big Brother 22. The post below is one she shared recently on Twitter.

The producers offer a few ways to apply for the show, with the two primary ones being an online application and the in-person casting calls. Regarding the casting calls, dates will be announced where people can go to specific places around the country and put their best foot forward.

Big Brother casting application and requirements

There is one website to use when applying online to be on the show. Here is the link to it, with everything important located within the pages.

In addition to the full online application, BB22 cast hopefuls can read through the eligibility requirements and see what it takes to make the cut.

The requirements for being on the show include being available for approximately 100 days of filming during the summer, a willingness to travel to Los Angeles, being at least 21 years old by June 1, 2020, and also being okay with having every moment of your time on the show televised.

Applications are due by April 3, 2020, but they are pretty extensive with the questions, so getting started early on it is a valuable tip.

We postulated that Big Brother 22 would have its season premiere on Wednesday, June 23, giving a rough timeline of when the show should begin. Spending 100 days in the game would mean arriving about a week before that and then not leaving until mid-September.

For people looking to be on the show, it’s also important to take a look at seasons from the past, especially when it comes to competitions, the living environment, and the pitfalls of being in a house all summer with roughly 17 other people.

Big Brother 22 will debut on CBS in summer 2020.