When does Big Brother start? Survivor Season 40 buzz spurs interest

Teasers for Survivor Season 40 have CBS viewers also asking about when Big Brother starts back up. Two of the most popular reality competition shows have been linked for years, with many people being fans of them both.

On Wednesday night, the Season 39 finale for Survivor aired on CBS. It was also time for the network to start creating buzz for Season 40, which has a cast of All-Stars competing on it.

But back to Big Brother.

CBS didn’t roll out a new season of Celebrity Big Brother this winter, which has been bridging the gap between the summer installments. With no bridge this year, it has made fans very antsy about when the show might return.

When does Big Brother start?

So, when is the Big Brother 22 season premiere? Not soon. There is still a long wait until the next new episode of the show airs, especially since winter is just getting started. We have to make it all the way through winter and spring before the BB22 cast finally starts playing the game.

These #BigBrother legends had a mean game and strong social play and helped frame the blueprint for future Houseguests: https://t.co/wmC85R57NP pic.twitter.com/NhKGqVh4qm — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) December 16, 2019

It’s also still too early for CBS to announce when the season premiere is going to take place on the schedule. If the producers and the network stick to a familiar schedule, though, it might be easy to predict that start date.

Provided that the plan is still the same for the show, the Big Brother 22 start date could begin on Wednesday, June 23. That would give the show a nice two-night premiere on the schedule, plus a lot of time to put out episodes before the Fourth of July holiday.

Don’t expect BB22 cast rumors to start arriving for a while either, as many of the live auditions haven’t even taken place. For fans who are interested in applying to play during the summer 2020 season, casting applications are still open and will remain that way until the beginning of April.

Survivor returns to CBS at 8/7c on Wednesday nights in February. Big Brother should return in June 2020.