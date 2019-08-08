Big Brother 21 spoilers: Who gets evicted tonight, joins BB21 jury?

Big Brother 21 spoilers now predict who gets evicted tonight. The BB21 jury will start being formed and the summer 2019 season will be down to its top 10 houseguests.

Jessica Milagros is about to complete a very successful week as the Head of Household. As seen during Episode 19, she even won the Power of Veto to secure her nominations. It means Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews have remained on the block.

It was noteworthy that Jessica found a way to turn things around for herself and make it deeper into the season than at least one of the two alpha males sitting on the block.

Fill in the blank: I want ____________ to go home tonight. #BB21 pic.twitter.com/DCJSplby9p — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 8, 2019

Big Brother 21 spoilers: Who gets evicted tonight?

While things could always change when the live feeds are turned off before the Thursday night episode, it appears that the dye has been cast on this Eviction Ceremony.

Jack Matthews is going to be evicted and sent to the BB21 jury house. He just doesn’t have enough support left in the game, especially after being part of the reason that the Six Shooters alliance imploded.

Jack hasn’t stopped campaigning, which included approaching Cliff Hogg while he was trying to take a shower. It’s not working, though, as Cliff, Kathryn Dunn, Nicole Anthony, and Holly Allen are already set on evicting Jack.

There is some conjecture among the BB21 cast members that a Double Eviction could take place Thursday night, but it probably would have been advertised by CBS and host Julie Chen Moonves if that were the case.

The show will likely advertise that time is running out to place votes for the Big Brother Field Trip. Make sure to have your voice heard in a twist that is going to catch these houseguests off guard.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.