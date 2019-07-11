Big Brother 21, Episode 8 recap: Who got evicted from BB21 cast leads new spoilers

The Big Brother 21, Episode 8 recap comes from Thursday night on CBS. Spoilers include who got evicted from the house, as well as who won the Head of Household Competition.

On Wednesday night, CBS viewers learned who won the Power of Veto and who the final nominees were for eviction. The episode was highlighted by showing Sam Smith winning the POV and then choosing to keep nominations the same.

Heading toward the second Eviction Ceremony of the summer 2019 season, Kemi Faknule and Jessica Milagros were on the block. The houseguests would have to vote on which one would be going to Camp Comeback next.

Big Brother 21, Episode 8 recap

The episode started with a brief recap of everything that led up to this episode, including who Head of Household Jack Matthews had been targeting for eviction (Kemi and Jessica).

A lot of time was spent on showmances, which have started to really dominate the story of this season. Jack Matthews and Analyse Talavera got some screentime, but so did Bella Wang and Nick Maccarone.

A segment of Cliff Notes was shown, where Cliff speaks to the camera about what is going on in the game. He does it nearly every day, but this time Christie Murphy listened to it all outside the door.

Cliff spoke about alliances, his own gameplay, and what was going on in the house, revealing to Christie that she should target Nicole Anthony soon.

Who got evicted on Big Brother tonight?

Cliff Hogg, Kathryn Dunn, Nicole Anthony, Isabella Wang, and Tommy Bracco voted for Kemi before the show headed to a commercial break. Sam voted for Kemi after the commercial, making the eviction official.

Jackson Michies voted to evict Jessica, throwing a wrench into the equation. Who will he blame for the rogue vote?

By a vote of 10-1, Kemi Faknule became the third member of Camp Comeback.

Head of Competition results

The Big Brother 21, Episode 8 recap comes to a close with the HOH Competition results. There were chances to go for a cash prize or safety, in addition to trying to become the new HOH.

The challenge involved tossing arrows at a big target with point values on it. Nobody won safety or cash.

Nick Maccarone won the HOH and takes over the power in the game.

