Big Brother Season 21, Episode 7 recap: Spoilers include POV winner, final nominees

The Big Brother Season 21, Episode 7 recap comes from July 10. This is the latest episode during the summer 2019 season of the reality competition show.

This article will serve as a live report on what takes place on Wednesday night. It will pick up where Episode 6 from Sunday night (July 7) left off.

Big Brother 21 recap

Jack Matthews is currently the Head of Household. He won the competition after narrowly beating out Jessica Milagros. Once he took the power, he was able to nominate two people for eviction.

Jack nominated Kemi Faknule and Jessica for eviction, continuing his plan to get both ladies out of the house. His primary target has been Kemi, meaning she knew how important it would be to win the Power of Veto.

Season 21, Episode 7 preview

The most important component of the new episode is to cover who won the Power of Veto and if the POV winner decided to use that power. By the end of the episode, the final nominees for eviction will be set.

As a reminder, the CBS schedule has shifted a bit. This means that the new episode on July 10 is going to be an hour later than usual. It will kick off at 9/8c on CBS, but you can also follow along in this article (live) as everything takes place on Wednesday evening.

