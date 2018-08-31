Big Brother 20 spoilers: JC Monduix accused of harassment, BB20 viewers are upset

It seems that JC Monduix forgot about that warning he received earlier in the Big Brother 20 season. JC is known for being silly and playing around in the BB20 house but sometimes his pranks go too far, which is why some fans of the CBS hit are calling him out.

It all went down on the Big Brother live feeds on Tuesday night. Tyler and JC were hanging out in the same bed but Tyler wanted to go to sleep. He told JC that he didn’t want him in his bed but JC did not leave.

After Tyler went to sleep, JC can be seen touching and caressing his BB20 housemate. At one point, JC even leaned over and kissed Tyler, unbeknownst to him.

Ever since the incident, Big Brother viewers have been complaining on Twitter that JC has been highly inappropriate again. There’s even a petition to have JC kicked off the show that is starting to pick up some steam.

Stop trying to sell JC to us. We see what he's like and 95% of the time it's not what you show on the show. #bb20 Sexual harassment isn't cool and it feels like you're protecting him for no reason other than he knows someone in production. Ruining an otherwise amazing season! — G (@klms106) August 31, 2018

So far, CBS has not responded to comment about JC’s conduct while Tyler was sleeping. Removing him from the Big Brother house will cause issues for the show based on how many houseguests are left and how many more weeks are to be played but does that matter in times when someone’s behavior could put another houseguest at risk?

Jc inappropriately touching Tyler is NOT okay.

It’s happened multiple times and somehow it still continues to happen. @CBSBigBrother needs to do something about it! #bb20 — Syd | Team Angela #BB20 (@rockstae9670) August 29, 2018

Some even complained that if Tyler was a woman, JC’s behavior would have had him removed from the house already. However, there was another recent incident where JC was holding the bathroom door open despite Haleigh’s pleas for him to shut it that has BB20 fans thinking that maybe JC is just favored by production, which is why they keep overlooking his behavior.

Do you think JC Monduix should be removed from the Big Brother house after the latest late-night incident?

Big Brother 20 airs on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.