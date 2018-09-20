Bethenny Frankel is busy with Hurricane Florence: Why cash cards work

Bethenny Frankel is busy with her B Strong charity efforts to help thousands of people in North Carolina, who have been left without essentials by Hurricane Florenc.

Bethenny and her team are working to get people water, food, supplies, medicine, and toys for the children through donations from major companies.

During her hurricane relief last year, Bethenny Frankel revealed that she chooses to hand out cash cards to people in need. Fans didn’t understand this decision, even though it was clearly easier to transport. When Frankel revealed she was doing the same thing again this year, fans who had donated money wanted to know why.

On Twitter, Bethenny explained that she’s working on getting the bigger items donated by companies, including water, toys, and food. But the cash cards from B Strong gives people the money in hand to get what they need.

As she points out, every family have different needs after a hurricane and the money allows them to decide what they need to spend the money on.

Thank you. We are on the ground garnering supplies, assessing the worst hit areas, bringing solar lights & toys(kids get depressed) and, most importantly, we are raising money for cash cards bc only people know exactly what they need and their economy needs the infusion. https://t.co/V1palGoX2a — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 17, 2018

This week, Bethenny Frankel and her team are actually on the ground in North Carolina, helping people get organized after losing access to their homes. Even her daughter Bryn helped her stock the plane that was going to North Carolina, as shown via her Instagram Live stories.

Frankel recently opened up about her decision to go back to work. On Twitter, she revealed that she’s doing what Dennis Shields would want her to do, which is to help people in need. Even though some of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars didn’t like to be left behind,when Bethenny focused on her charity efforts, it’s clear that she found satisfaction in helping others.

The Real Housewives Of New York is currently on hiatus but will return in 2019.