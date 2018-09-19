Bethenny Frankel does what Dennis Shields would want her to do — Find out what the RHONY star is doing to honor him

Bethenny Frankel on Real Housewives of New York
Bethenny Frankel opens up about doing what Dennis would want her to do. Pic credit: Bravo

Bethenny Frankel is starting to speak out about her relationship with Dennis Shields after he died suddenly on August 10 after a suspected overdose. His estranged wife opened up on Instagram about his back pain, hinting that he had been in pain at the time of his death.

His death was later ruled undetermined, surely making it even more painful for Bethenny and his loved ones to move on from the devastating loss. It’s clear that Frankel was close to Dennis at the time of his death.

Now that she’s getting back into her hurricane relief efforts, fans are reaching out to her, telling her that Dennis would be proud of everything she’s doing.

Bethenny Frankel is angry President Trump has not thanked her for her hurricane relief efforts

On Twitter, she revealed that she’s living her life the way he would want her to. She also reveals that she asks herself what he would want her to do in certain situations.

Perhaps, Dennis wanted her to continue filming The Real Housewives of New York?

She previously revealed that he was there at the reunion special with her. In addition, it took her some time to sign on for season 11, but it sounds like she chose to continue with the show.

A photo surfaced on Twitter of Bethenny filming the show in the Hamptons, including with a brand new housewife. It will be interesting to see how she talks about Dennis and their relationship once the show returns next year.

The Real Housewives of New York has wrapped for the year, but the ladies have already been spotted filming the new season. The show is expected to return in the spring 2019.

