Benjamin stunned when Akinyi’s father agrees to bride price payments ‘He could pay for the rest of his life’

The Season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has finally arrived and along with it, so have the conclusions to a few nailbiting storylines. One of those belonged to Benjamin and Akinyi, who want to get married but can’t do so until Ben and Akinyi’s father agree on a bride price.

Initially, Benjamin unintentionally offended Akinyi’s father by offering up gifts in the form of food. As her father explained, that was normally the type of thing done if a family member died, not when one was trying to ask for a woman’s hand in marriage. But let us remind you that Benjamin recently told his fans on social media that he didn’t head to Kenya unprepared.

Frustrated, Akinyi’s father called her out so she could help Benjamin stumble through a process that 90 Day Fiance fans have questioned if she even understands. And when Benjamin continued to haggle over Akinyi’s hand in marriage, he may have made the biggest mistake of his life.

As it turns out, Benjamin definitely wasn’t planning to bring enough money to satisfy a typical bride price, and when he went to the bank, he realized he had less money than previously thought. So when Akinyi’s dad told him that his first offer wasn’t going to work, he essentially asked for a line of credit.

That’s right, Benjamin told Akinyi’s father that he could place “no value” on his daughter, but it’s pretty clear that he was trying to say she is priceless. Then, citing his need to take care of his son as well, Benjamin asked if he could continue sending money over to Kenya to satisfy his debt to Akinyi’s family.

Akinyi’s father quickly agreed to let Benjamin send over money, and it was settled. As far as Kenyan custom was concerned, Benjamin and Akinyi became husband and wife.

To drive the point home, Benjamin and Akinyi even confirmed that they spent their first night in the same bed together as husband and wife and that they consummated their marriage. But, still confused, Benjamin asked Akinyi just how much he would have to pay before her family was satisfied. She told him that was something he needed to have worked out with her father.

And as she said in a confessional during the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days finale, without having nailed down an actual number, Benjamin “could pay for the rest of his life.”

That doesn’t seem like a smart move on Benjamin’s part. And when it comes to Akinyi, she’s adamant that Benjamin will need to make her parents happy… or else.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.