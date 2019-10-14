80000 Kenyan Shillings in US dollars: Is that enough for Akinyi’s bride price?

It’s getting down to the wire for Benjamin and Akinyi on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The negotiations have started and if Benjamin can’t agree on a bride price with Akinyi’s dad, he could end up heading back to the U.S. empty-handed.

But Benjamin Taylor isn’t a rich man. In fact, he works in the ministry and doesn’t make a lot of money at all. So when he headed to Kenya to meet his online girlfriend Akinyi, he wasn’t fully aware of what winning her hand and her father’s approval might cost him.

As Benjamin spent more time in Kenya, he learned just how involved the courting ritual in this other culture can be. From seeking the blessing of Akinyi’s father and the elders to his efforts in satisfying the family prior to this final meeting, it seems that every step has been a surprise.

Ben already bought a mountain of groceries for the family as a gesture of his intent and to prove himself responsible. He spent around 8000 Kenyan Shillings on quite a bit of food and it was said that the amount equaled about $80 U.S. dollars which, surprisingly was equal to about one month’s pay for Akinyi’s family.

With Akinyi’s parents waiting, she asked him just how much money he was ready to offer up to her father in an effort to gain his approval for their wedding. It turns out that the amount was 80,000 Kenyan Shillings. And while that seems like a whole lot of money, when converted to U.S. dollars, it’s really not that much.

In fact, it was explained on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that 80,000 Kenyan Shillings is equivalent to roughly $800 U.S. dollars. When the amount is plugged into a currency calculator, based on the current exchange rates, it’s actually $770.99.

Akinyi told Ben that probably won’t be enough. She expects her family to want more money than that so the pair head to the bank to pull money out prior to heading to Akinyi’s family’s home. That’s part of the reason they were so late, which ended up getting Ben another lecture as Akinyi’s father continues to question whether he’s responsible enough to take care of his daughter.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.