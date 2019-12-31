Below Deck reunion special: Who is coming together to celebrate the 100th episode?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Former Below Deck crew members are reuniting to honor the 100th episode of the Bravo show. Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain will join several of their past colleagues on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for an unforgettable look back at the reality TV series.

On Monday, January 6, Captain Lee and Kate will sit down with Cohen, as well as some of the shows most loved and hated cast members. Ben Robinson, Eddie Lucas, Kelley Johnson, Amy Johnson, and Nico Scholly are scheduled to take part in the sitdown that will look back on 100 episodes of Below Deck.

No, those are not the only alums from the hit Bravo show returning to discuss seven outstanding seasons. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, there will be several surprise guests appearing on WWHL. The site also promises the yachties will look back on the craziest, most demanding guests, steamiest hookups, and dramatic moments that have occurred on the high seas.

There have been so many jaw-dropping moments to unfold on Below Deck — it will be interesting to see which ones make the cut. Season 7 alone has given fans several scenes, fights, and conversations that left viewers shaking their heads at the end of the episode.

Along with taking a look back, all those involved in the 100th episode reunion special will spill what they have been up to since their season. It will serve as a nostalgic reminder and revelation of where cast members are now.

Considering all the drama that has taken place on Below Deck, viewers might be in for a reunion special full of controversy. There is no question that Cohen is in for a challenge when it comes to keeping order among the past cast members. Then again, he knows how to wrangle those Real Housewives casts, so he should have no problem keeping his guests focused on the task at hand.

The Watch What Happens Live with past Below Deck crew members taking a trip down memory lane is less than a week away.

Will you be tuning in for the reunion show?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.