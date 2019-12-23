Below Deck: Captain Lee Rosbach reveals why Kate Chastain gets preferential treatment

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach recently revealed why Kate Chastain gets preferential treatment from the man in charge.

Last week viewers watched the chief stew completely disrespect the captain in one of her drunken stupors. Kate has had run-ins with almost all of the crew members.

Chef Kevin Dobson, bosun Ashton Pienaar, and deckhand Brian de Saint Pern have all tangoed with Kate this season.

It was only a matter of time before Kate annoyed her good friend Captain Lee, which she did by throwing crew clothes on the floor in front of him.

The next day though, fans witnessed the captain take a different approach with his chief stew than he would have with any other crew member. She did not receive a talking to like say Ashton did after the cannonball incident.

“Below Deck” stars Captain Lee (@capthlr) and Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) sat down with Page Six to play a revealing dating game of “Float your boat?” — you have to see what Captain Lee has to say about receiving naughty DMs. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3aVF80YJuP — Page Six (@PageSix) October 23, 2019

On the Below Deck Season 7 After Show, Captain Lee not only admitted he knows he treats Kate differently but also why he will never change it.

“Kate deserves preferential treatment because she’s earned it. It’s simple. You don’t get preferential treatment from me unless you earn it,” he said.

Kate and Captain Lee are not merely coworkers. They are the best of friends too, and that is why he will forever take her side.

The captain admires the way Kate does the right thing, something that is extremely important to him.

“I’m always going to be that way. I’m always going to have her back because she doesn’t shy away from doing the right thing, and I’m such a firm believer in that. It may be uncomfortable, it may just make you feel like s$#t, but you have to do it,” Captain Lee expressed.

#BelowDeck’s @capthlr shares the very emotional reasons he’ll always have @Kate_Chastain’s back… Plus, he gives her a very important title! Watch more of the After Show: https://t.co/iFo9jbe0lM pic.twitter.com/XAZWx8nPPB — Bravo (@BravoTV) December 23, 2019

Captain Lee Rosbach considers Kate Chastain one of his best friends. The feeling is mutual too. Kate was there for the captain last summer after his son died from a drug overdose.

Fans may not agree with the special treatment Kate receives from Captain Lee, but it is not going to change. She is one of his best pals, and he will forever defend her over anyone else on his crew.

Guess that means as long as he continues to do the reality TV show, she will too?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.