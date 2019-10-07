Basketball Wives’ Ogom ‘OG’ Chijindu is now being sued by co-star Evelyn Lozada

It’s been a tough season of Basketball Wives with tons of drama and now, some of that is spilling over after Evelyn Lozada claims that her co-star, Ogom “OG” Chijindu. made some claims that have really hurt her brand.

OG is being sued for defamation of character by her costar Evelyn Lozada because Evelin claims that things OG said about her on social media have cost her a lot of money. Evelyn claims that she is out of several endorsement deals based on OG’s claims that she is a racist bigot.

TMZ has obtained legal documents that state that Evelyn claims OG called her a racist bigot on social media after Evelyn posted a cryptic message to her followers on Instagram on September 11. The Instagram story read, “Nobody watches you harder than the people that can’t stand you.”

There was a picture of an orangutan on the post and OG took offense. She clapped back, via her Instagram story, stating, “Wow so now black women are monkeys. Everyone boycott this trash box you are disgusting.” She didn’t tag or mention Evelyn in the post.

At that point, OG went to Twitter to continue her trash talking. “And there it is…show your true colors you racist bigot.. You called Cece ‘Ling Ling’ Jackie a ‘cockroach’ & now me a ‘monkey.'”

Suffice it to say, Evelyn didn’t appreciate the insinuation. In her own defense, Evelyn claims that she is of Hispanic descent and “her 2 children are African and Hispanic descent”. Evelyn also said that she is the chairperson of her foundation which raises money for abused women and has raised thousands of dollars for the Sauti Yeti Center for African Women.

“These are actions of a person who is not racist,” she claims.

Evelyn says that because OG called her a racist on social media, and that statement has now been reported by several celebrity sites, she has lost several brand deal endorsements. There is no amount set on the lawsuit, but she is suing for defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

According to The Blast, the lawsuit was filed by Corey Boddie.

Basketball Wives airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on VH1.