Bachelorette star Hannah B reportedly ends her engagement [Spoilers]

Hannah B is still working through her selection of guys on The Bachelorette, but Reality Steve – a blogger known for spoiling the seasons of The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise – is revealing that Hannah is no longer engaged to her final pick.

Just a warning – spoilers will follow!

Hannah reportedly picks Jed Wyatt in the end. After the proposal, stories started to surface that Jed had a girlfriend prior to filming the show, Haley Stevens, and that he had slept with another woman in addition to both the ex-girlfriend and Hannah.

Now, Reality Steve is revealing that Hannah has broken off her engagement to Jed, but they haven’t broken up completely.

(EXCLUSIVE SPOILER)…I can confirm that Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed earlier this week. They are still "together," but the engagement is off. This isn't a "don't ever talk to me again" from what I'm being told, but it's also not all rainbows and daffodils either… — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 27, 2019

He reveals that he isn’t really sure whether Hannah will dump Jed and go back to Tyler C, who was the runner-up. It’s possible that people want Hannah to change her mind and choose Tyler instead since he appeared to be there for the right reasons.

(EXCLUSIVE SPOILER) To end an engagement means Hannah has been bothered enough by what's come out. I don't see how Jed gets back in her good graces after this. Nor should he. This is something she will be, and should be, applauded for, & I just don't see them working thru this — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 27, 2019

Hannah B has the support of Reality Steve, who reveals that ending the engagement was indeed the right thing for her to do. This will give her time to re-evaluate the situation.

(EXCLUSIVE SPOILER) This is a logical thing for Hannah to do. She had to. Just to re-evaluate everything going on bc she was essentially lied to and is now finding out stuff about her fiance I'm guessing she had no clue about. Will find out more & have it for you next week — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 27, 2019

He even shared his thoughts via a meme.

Just throwing my two cents in pic.twitter.com/9EKRoQewW0 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 27, 2019

Interestingly, the guys will come together for the Men Tell All and Hanna will film the After The Final Rose shortly. Here, Chris Harrison may address the issues that have surfaced in the media and Jed may get a chance to explain himself, including his former relationship with Haley Stevens.

Since this news broke now weeks before the finale, it’s possible that Hannah will have a chance to address everything alongside Jed. Chris Harrison and ABC have yet to acknowledge the scandal, which could influence how the finale plays out, along with After The Final Rose.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.