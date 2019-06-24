Bachelor In Paradise premiere date changed: Bachelorette dates shuffled around too

The Bachelorette is returning tonight with a full episode after last week’s half-episode entitled Episode 5b. During the episode, viewers saw a rose ceremony, followed by an interview with Hannah B who reflected on the drama of this season thus far.

Many viewers were disappointed with the episode, as it didn’t offer anything new and exciting. But there was a reason for showing a shorter show last week. As it turns out, there were some programming issues at ABC given big events on other channels that could interfere with ratings.

We’ve previously reported that there was speculation that the Bachelor In Paradise premiere date would be moved, as the programming for The Bachelorette had to be rescheduled. Not only was Hannah competing with the NBA Finals during one week, but she was also up against the MTV Movie & TV Awards another week.

Now, we have the dates for the rest of the season, including when Bachelor In Paradise will air.

During tonight’s episode, the guys will travel with Hannah B to Latvia. Next week, during the episode that airs on Monday, July 1, they will be in the Netherlands. The July 8 episode will be the hometown dates, and July 15th will be overnight dates.

The week after that, on July 22, ABC will air the Men Tell All episode and the finale will be on July 29. It’s uncertain whether this will be a single night event or will stretch into Tuesday, July 30 as well.

Then, the following Monday, August 5, Bachelor In Paradise will premiere. The original premiere date had been a week prior when ABC first announced it. However, this new premiere date is more in line with previous premiere dates, as the past five seasons have premiered in August.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.