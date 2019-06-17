Bachelor In Paradise 2019 premiere date changed? Here’s what we know

There are some changes happening at ABC. The network previously said that Bachelor In Paradise would premiere on July 29, just as Hannah B’s season was wrapping up. However, the network appears to have moved the premiere by a whole week.

Reality Steve, a blogger who often shares spoilers for The Bachelor and Bachelorette, shared the change on Twitter. It’s possible that the NBA game last week and the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which airs tonight, could have something to do with the changes in programming.

Back in April, originally ABC posted that BIP started on July 29th. Now they’re saying it starts a week later on August 5th. I guess this means that Hannah’s finale will be July 29th and not the 22nd https://t.co/GUjTJmhaRZ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 14, 2019

Late last week, Chris Harrison confirmed that the date was changed, sharing a photo on Twitter that Bachelor In Paradise will be premiering on August 5. Bachelor In Paradise usually runs every Monday and Tuesday for two hours both days for about 4 to 6 weeks over the summer.

Life is a beach…and that’s a great thing! #BachelorinParadise is back Aug 5th! pic.twitter.com/xrZuAbv8kh — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 14, 2019

While ABC hasn’t announced the cast for the upcoming season, Reality Steve did share the cast on Twitter. If you don’t want to know the cast in advance, now would be a good time to stop reading.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers follow

You’ll get to see Blake Horstmann, who will steal the show. But you’ll also see many of Hannah B’s guys, including Kevin Fortenberry, John Paul Jones, Dylan Barbour, and Cam Ayala.

Chris Bukowski also returns to the show. As for the women, most of them are Colton Underwood’s rejects, including Caelynn, Hannah G, Nicole, Onyeka, Tayshia, and Demi to name a few.

Of the10 women who start the show, 8 are Colton's women (Jane is Jane Aver who got eliminated 1st night of his season). Only two non-Colton women who are original cast are Bibiana Julian Annaliese Puccini. Kristina Schulman shows up Day 2. More to come in the weeks following… — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 13, 2019

Bibiana Julian and Annaliese Puccini are returning once again in hopes of finding love. They had previously been featured on Bachelor In Paradise but had their hearts broken and chose to leave the show.

Bachelor In Paradise is set to return to ABC on August 5.