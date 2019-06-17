Home > Smallscreen

Bachelor In Paradise 2019 premiere date changed? Here’s what we know

17th June 2019 10:27 AM ET
Bachelor In Paradise
Bachelor In Paradise may have a different air date than previously revealed. Here’s the cast of 2018. Pic credit: ABC

There are some changes happening at ABC. The network previously said that Bachelor In Paradise would premiere on July 29, just as Hannah B’s season was wrapping up. However, the network appears to have moved the premiere by a whole week.

Reality Steve, a blogger who often shares spoilers for The Bachelor and Bachelorette, shared the change on Twitter. It’s possible that the NBA game last week and the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which airs tonight, could have something to do with the changes in programming.

Late last week, Chris Harrison confirmed that the date was changed, sharing a photo on Twitter that Bachelor In Paradise will be premiering on August 5. Bachelor In Paradise usually runs every Monday and Tuesday for two hours both days for about 4 to 6 weeks over the summer.

While ABC hasn’t announced the cast for the upcoming season, Reality Steve did share the cast on Twitter. If you don’t want to know the cast in advance, now would be a good time to stop reading.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers follow

You’ll get to see Blake Horstmann, who will steal the show. But you’ll also see many of Hannah B’s guys, including Kevin Fortenberry, John Paul Jones, Dylan Barbour, and Cam Ayala.

Chris Bukowski also returns to the show. As for the women, most of them are Colton Underwood’s rejects, including Caelynn, Hannah G, Nicole, Onyeka, Tayshia, and Demi to name a few.

Bibiana Julian and Annaliese Puccini are returning once again in hopes of finding love. They had previously been featured on Bachelor In Paradise but had their hearts broken and chose to leave the show.

Bachelor In Paradise is set to return to ABC on August 5.

