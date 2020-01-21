Ashton Pienaar from Below Deck says he’s ‘tired’ of being branded misogynistic

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Ashton Pienaar from Below Deck is tired of being branded misogynistic. He is getting frustrated with having to remind people that he has no ill will toward women.

Fans of Below Deck know that Ashton’s behavior has caused outrage. There have been several instances this season where viewers felt he was being a misogynistic pig and called him on it.

Despite issuing two apologies for his drunken behavior, fans are still labeling him as a misogynist. On the Below Deck After Show, Ashton expressed how tired he is of the word being thrown around. He is over it being used to describe the men in the crew, especially him.

I can’t recall any season on #BelowDeck or #BelowDeckMed where I have been as repulsed by the boys on deck as I am this season. Ashton’s career should for sure end after this. #BelowDeckThailand pic.twitter.com/u2hZPJf7fi — Buffalo Roses (@BuffaloNavy89) January 21, 2020

“Misogynistic behavior is prejudiced towards women. Listen I am like so tired of the misogynistic word being thrown around, especially when it comes my way. I love women and love that women exist among us on this Earth. I think the world is a better place because of it. The balance and interaction between man and woman is a beautiful thing,” Ashton expressed during the interview, alongside chef Kevin Dobson.

The bosun then went on to talk about the purpose of life is to find one’s soulmate and how that happens with the other species. Ashton’s speech kind of went off the rails, but his main point was he is not a fan of the word, misogynistic and he wishes that people would stop using it to describe him.

Ashton reiterated that he loves women, as well as that he always tries to be respectful to them. The latter is something Rhylee Gerber would definitely disagree with that, and many fans are on her side these days.

The current season of Below Deck has brought the drama thanks to lousy behavior exhibited by everyone on the Valor crew. However, there have been instances where certain people have crossed the line. Ashton Pienaar’s actions have now branded him misogynistic and it’s not going to be easy for him to shake that off.

There are only a couple of episodes left of the Bravo reality TV show. The Valor crew is pretty divided at this point, men against women. Based on the preview for next week, it is going to get a lot worse too.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.