Ashley Petta is pregnant! Married at First Sight bride expecting baby with Anthony D’Amico

It’s the news Married at First Sight fans have been waiting for — Ashley Petta is pregnant!

The Season 5 alum and husband Anthony D’Amico, one of the only couples from the show to still be married, announced the news on her Instagram.

Ashley said the pair had always dreamed of having a child and were over the moon at the news.

A picture showed the loved-up couple holding up a scan of their baby. A message, written by Ashley, said alongside it: “We’re pregnant! I am so excited to finally share this exciting news with everyone.

“We have always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together.

“We are over the moon and can not wait to welcome our child into the world. We cant wait for this next journey in our lives to begin!”

Ashley and Anthony met and got married on Season 5 of Married at First Sight, which aired in 2017.

They are the second MAFS couple to announce a pregnancy in recent months, after Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson from Season 6 revealed in April that she was expecting.

Fans have showered with Anthony and Ashley with support after their baby news. One said: “Yaaass you guys are my favorite couple I love this so much congrats!!!”

Another added: “Congratulations!! Ive been waiting on this announcement since the show!!🙌🏼💕So happy for you both!!”

Details about Ashley’s pregnancy were shared with People, as was their statement about the exciting baby news.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.