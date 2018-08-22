Are any Married at First Sight couples married and still together?

After seven seasons of Married at First Sight in the US, there have so far been 21 couples to get married on the show – all tying the knot the very first time they saw their partner.

At the end of each eight-week experiment, those couples have the option to stay together or to go their separate ways.

At the time of writing, twice as many couples on the show have chosen to stay together rather than split — 12 compared to six. But of those who remained married on the show, far fewer have stood the test of time.

Some did though, and here we look at the fe Married at First Sight couples who are still together.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

MAFS fans are more than familiar with Jamie Otis, who now hosts Married at First Sight: Unfiltered each week. She is one-half of one of the first couples on the show and she is still happily married to Doug Hehner to this day.

Jamie has often talked about how it was definitely NOT love at first sight when she met Doug. However, she has also been vocal about how happy she is that she trusted the process and stayed open minded about her marriage.

Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion

Season 1 of Married at First Sight was clearly the most successful season because, in addition to Jamie and Doug, MAFS relationship experts matched Cortney Hendrix and Jason Carrion. Not only are Cortney and Jason still married but they continued to share their success story on a YouTube web series, Carrying-On with the Carrions, up until their channel disappeared earlier this year.

Even though there were several couples who decided to stay married at the end of the experiment on Seasons 2-4, none of them are still married today. There was even a bit of drama from Season 2 after Jessica Castro and Ryan DeNino’s split, which caused her to file for a restraining order in a bid to keep him away.

Season 5 of Married at First Sight saw another successful marriage. Even though all three couples decided to stay married at the end of the show, only one is still thriving today.

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico, who seemed to be the best match of Season 5, proved as much and have stayed together. The MAFS fan favorites haven’t grown their family yet but are still going strong.

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

Season 6 also turned out one successful couple and they have even started growing their family already. Of course, we’re talking about Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, whose baby girl will be born soon.

It was recently revealed that a new Married at First Sight spinoff is coming this fall, and on it three of the MAFS couples that are still married will be showcased including Shawniece and Jephte. It’s not clear at the time of writing who else might be headed to Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After but there aren’t too many other couples to choose from.

It’s possible that someone from Season 7 might be joining Shawniece and Jephte on the new MAFS spinoff. After all, final decisions haven’t been made yet.

Our bets are on Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd, though. After Bobby gave Danielle a 10 out of 10 when rating their wives this week, it’s hard to see that marriage falling apart.

The jury is still out on Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson as well as Amber and Dave, but the rumor mill is churning and it doesn’t look good for either of those MAFS couples.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.