Did Mia Bally from Married at First Sight go on dating app behind husband Tristan Thompson’s back?

Mia Bally’s arrest rocked Married at First Sight earlier in the season, but Tristan Thompson vowed to stick by her and see if they could make their marriage work. On the upcoming episode of MAFS, it looks like his resolve will be tested once again after another apparent secret from Mia’s past pops up.

On the latest sneak peek for Season 7 of Married at First Sight, one of Tristan’s friends finds Mia’s profile on a dating site. This leads Tristan to really start questioning whether Mia is being honest with him or not.

At the beginning of the season, when Mia was first picked to marry Tristan, she was shown talking about shutting down those dating profiles. It looks like she either missed one or maybe she just wasn’t as ready for marriage as she would have liked to be.

“A friend told me that he saw Mia on a dating app that he was on,” Tristan tells the camera. Does this mean that it’s time to throw in the towel on their marriage?

“There were times that I was falling in love with her,” Tristan admits. “But now, I don’t know how I am supposed to trust her.”

Of course, Mia Bally denies that she’s been on any dating apps since marrying Tristan Thompson. While that might be true, the shock of her arrest just days after their wedding plus this latest drama is a lot to deal with.

With huge trust issues already eating at their relationship, Tristan can be heard telling Mia in the clip, “I don’t trust you!” Should he give her another chance? Or is this the end of the line?

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.