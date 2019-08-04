Arrowverse: The CW wants to add a new DC superhero show in 2020, Arrow 2040 spinoff a possibility

The Arrowverse continues to expand! During the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Mark Pedowitz, The CW’s president, said the network is planning to add another DC superhero show to its line-up during the 2020-21 season.

The network will launch new Arrowverse series Batwoman this fall for the 2019-20 season. Of course, Arrow, the landmark series that kicked the Arrowverse off, is also coming to an end with a shortened 10-episode season 8.

Yet, with the upcoming crossover in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” fans seem more excited about the Arrowverse shows than ever.

Which new superhero is The CW considering for this latest series? According to TVLine, Pedowitz wouldn’t say.

However, he noted that the show would definitely be part of the Arrowverse from the beginning, unlike The CW series Black Lightning. That show is finally joining the larger superhero universe in the middle of its third season during the crossover event.

Pedowitz also addressed whether there might be a spin-off of Arrow’s 2040 flash-forwards that feature next-generation characters like Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak and Joseph David-Jones’ Connor Hawke.

“There’s a possibility, but we haven’t fully had the discussion about that one way or another,” Pedowitz said.

Batwoman and Supergirl premiere Sunday, October 6 at 8/7c and 9/8c, Black Lightning premieres Monday, October 7 at 9/8c (premiere date was moved up 2 weeks),

The Flash premieres Tuesday, October 8 at 8/7c, and Arrow premiere Tuesday, October 15 at 9/8c. All are broadcast on The CW.

Legends of Tomorrow will return to The CW mid-season.