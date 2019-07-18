Arrowverse: Supergirl’s Andrea Brooks and Arrow’s Ben Lewis upped to series regulars

The Arrowverse shows Supergirl and Arrow have each promoted a familiar face to series regular status. The actors receiving the bump were Andrea Brooks, who plays Eve Teschmacher on Supergirl, and Ben Lewis, who plays Oliver Queen’s son William Clayton on Arrow, TVLine reports.

Eve Teschmacher played a big role in Lex Luthor’s plans for domination of the United States in Supergirl’s fourth season. While she was seen attempting to leave town in the season finale, she was stopped by an older woman who represented a shadowy organization called Leviathan that she said would always find Eve no matter what she did.

Given Eve’s allegiance to the organization, it appears her agenda this season could be even more insidious than it was when she worked for Lex.

Meanwhile, Lewis appeared in the flash-forwards to Star City 2040 in Arrow’s seventh season.

Prior to the announcement of his promotion, two other actors, Katherine McNamara and Joseph David-Jones, who play young heroes Mia Smoak and Connor Hawke in the flash-forwards, had already been upped to series regulars for the show’s final season.

Lewis’ promotion points to the trio continuing to take on missions as a team in Arrow’s final 10 episodes.

Supergirl’s fifth season airs on Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 6. Arrow’s final season airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 15.