Arrow: Mia Smoak actress Katherine McNamara promoted to series regular

Katherine McNamara, the actress who plays Mia Smoak, daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak, has been promoted to series regular for the final season of Arrow, Deadline reports.

McNamara was featured in flash-forwards to the year 2040 last season, where she teamed up with several other children of the series’ heroes to take on the corruption that continued in Star City in the future.

McNamara’s promotion is good news for fans who especially enjoyed her depiction of Mia and the flash-forwards last season. It ensures we’ll be seeing a lot more of her.

That combined with the previously announced promotion of Conner Hawke actor Joseph David-Jones to series regular indicates Arrow’s eighth season will focus heavily on flash-forwards.

Arrow showrunner and EP Beth Schwartz told Entertainment Weekly that Mia, Hawke, Mia’s brother William, and Rene’s daughter Zoe will be working to officially become a superhero team in the series’ new season.

EP Marc Guggenheim also noted, “There’s also the feeling that these kids are just kids and they’re flying without a net.”

Without help from Felicity, Rene, and Dinah, who all went into hiding at the end of last season, this new version of Team Arrow will need to figure out how to work together.

Arrow’s final season consists of only 10 episodes and at least part of the story will be Oliver’s adventures with the mystical Monitor, which sets up the season’s Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

With more flash-forwards in the works as well, it looks like Arrow’s abbreviated final season will be packed with story.

Arrow’s final season will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 15.