Arrowverse: Details revealed for next season’s crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

Arrowverse fans have known since this past season’s crossover that next season’s crossover will be “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

And now Mark Pedowitz, CW President, has provided even more details about the upcoming event, which he announced at the network’s upfront, Deadline reports.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will be a massive crossover involving all five Arrowverse shows: The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, the soon-to-end Arrow, and the brand-new Batwoman.

The crossover will take place over five episodes and will span the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020.

The first three episodes will air in December with the last two concluding the crossover in January.

Legends of Tomorrow won’t be premiering until mid-season so it looks like its season premiere may be one of the “Crisis on Infinite Earth” episodes.

The season finales of both Arrow and The Flash have already teased the crossover.

Spoiler alert! Arrow ended its finale with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) being ushered away by the Monitor, the cosmic being he had made a deal with in the past season’s crossover, “Elseworlds.”

It also included shots of Queen’s gravestone with his year of death listed as 2019.

Meanwhile, The Flash concluded its last few seconds with the date of the newspaper that reports Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) disappearance changing to 2019.

This means one or both of these heroes could be in grave danger in the upcoming crossover. In the comic book series of the same name, both Supergirl and Barry Allen’s Flash lose their lives in the Crisis.

However, in the TV version, Oliver’s deal with The Monitor, in which he agrees to do whatever it takes to help the multiverse, could change the calculus.

One way or another, the crossover will be huge, with enough story to take up two full-length movies.

In the fall season, Batwoman airs on Sunday 8/7c, Supergirl airs Sunday 9/8c, The Flash airs Tuesday 8/7c, and Arrow airs Tuesday 9/8c, all on The CW.