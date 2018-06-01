Are Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs from Southern Charm still together?

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs came out as a couple on this season of Southern Charm, surprising just about everyone. While some people knew that Thomas was going public with another woman, Kathryn Dennis hadn’t met her yet.

Obviously, it was awkward for her to meet the woman who had stolen Ravenel’s heart after her, but he was still ready to flirt with Dennis and even talked to her about getting back together.

As the season of Southern Charm continued, Jacobs seemed to get in over her head with the drama. On this week’s episode alone, she slammed Dennis as a mother, claiming she was a bad mom and accused her of not going to see her son Saint in hospital after he had minor surgery.

It seems like Jacobs is getting involved in some very deep issues surrounding Dennis and Ravenel’s custody agreement. It also sounds like she simply wants Dennis gone.

So, after everything Jacobs has said about the mother of his kids, has Ravenel kicked her to the curb?

It certainly looks like these two are still very much together. Just one week ago, Jacobs posted a photo of the couple on her Instagram, saying that the only way to be happy is to ignore the people who think they know more than you.

It’s possible she’s referring to Kathryn Dennis, but it’s possible she’s also talking about Southern Charm fans.

On Southern Charm, Jacobs has expressed a desire to have a child with Ravenel. Since he already has two children, it’s possible he has no desire to have another one.

These days, it seems like everyone in the cast dislikes her because she seems too eager to make Dennis look bad. They have all come to like Dennis over the past couple of years, so Jacobs is just ending up looking mean and ridiculous. But it sounds like Ravenel doesn’t mind one bit.

What do you think about Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs still being together? Are you surprised Thomas hasn’t broken things off with her, considering how rude she’s been to the mother of his kids?