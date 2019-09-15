Are Laura and Aladin from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way still together?

There’s been a lot of chatter lately about Laura and Aladin Jallali. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple met online and Laura traveled all the way to Qatar to be with her much younger man.

Things definitely weren’t always smooth between the two and Aladin took huge offense when Laura introduced him to her purple vibrator. In his country, he explained, sex toys were forbidden. The even bigger issue is that Aladin didn’t see why Laura needed the extra help. They seem to disagree on whether his jiggy jiggy alone is enough to satisfy her.

Imagine Laura’s surprise when she also learned that in Qatar, polygamy is legal and Aladin could take up to three wives without consequences. Well, consequences from the government anyway, as Laura made it clear that she was to be his one and only wife.

Fast forward to the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All. There have been claims that the pair were split up at the filming of the Tell All. An even more explosive Tell All spoiler claims that not only were they separated but that Aladin asked Laura for a divorce in front of the cameras.

90 Day Fiance viewers thought Aladin and Laura split

When Aladin took down all of Laura’s photos, rumors that the couple had split started rumbling even louder. However, Aladin has since said he just took them down because of the mean things people were saying about Laura. At least that’s what she said.

She’s also ranted about the 90 Day Fiance viewers who aren’t respectful of their marriage and who have filled up Aladin’s DMs because they think her husband is hot.

We would be remiss not to mention that time that Laura called Aladin disgusting on social media, claiming that he was cheating on her with other women.

Plus, another Tell All spoiler claims that Aladin has been hitting on other women. It was reported that Aladin was paying a lot of compliments to Avery Mills of Before the 90 Days recently, and while some thought it wasn’t a big deal to tell someone they look nice, it was made clear that he was flirting pretty hard with her. It got so uncomfortable that Avery reportedly blocked him from continuing to message her.

That right there should have us reporting that the two split up, but it doesn’t seem that’s the case.

Is Laura Jallali really pregnant?

When it was really starting to look like things were over between Laura and Aladin, she dropped a bombshell on social media. Laura announced that she had a “muffin in the oven.”

At first, 90 Day Fiance fans speculated that she was playing around. After all, the popular phrase is “bun in the oven” and on top of that, she’s in her 50s. Is it really possible that she could be pregnant?

Based on what Laura has said on social media, it is true. She and Aladin are expecting their first child together. However, it has been noted that Aladin Jallali has not commented on whether or not Laura is truly pregnant.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.