90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Aladin takes aim at Laura’s body shamers

Many people watch 90 Day Fiance with an air of skepticism. And it’s especially the case when the couples seem to be mismatched, either age-wise, looks-wise or for some other reason.

Aladin and Laura have a significant age gap, with Aladin being in his late 20s and Laura in her early 50s. This over 20-year age difference would raise brows between an older man and a younger woman, and raises even more suspicion when it’s between an older woman and a younger man.

Because of their age difference and the fact that they’re often in the public eye, the pair have been subject to a ton of criticism, some of it due to the fact that Laura isn’t model thin.

Aladin, however, wasn’t having any of it and fought back against his lady’s body shamers in an Instagram post. The reality star posted a picture of his wife, whom he has been married to for one year, with a caption underneath it.

“Listen ladies this is the woman I fell in love with her can put her down all you want but its just a reflection of who you are ..nasty! She is my wife she is my life it doesn’t matter her age it doesn’t matter her weight she is the one I love . Get over it already and try to be nice and respectful! True beauty is within not in your nasty remarks about my wife,” he wrote.

One fan accused Laura of writing the post herself, but it seems her man is ready to defend her from those who spend their days posting nasty comments.

