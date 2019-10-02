Another Married at First Sight baby is on the way

Congrats are in order for Married at First Sight’s Season 1 couple Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis! Baby number two is on its way. The couple announced on their YouTube channel Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. With Doug & Jamie on September 11, that they were in fact expecting. The couple has been trying for months to conceive, so this is very exciting news for them.

“We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!!!” Jamie wrote on her Instagram page. She continued, “I can not even believe it! After 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again! Of course I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick…”

This news comes after the couple suffered a 10-week miscarriage in January 2019 and a chemical pregnancy (very early miscarriage detected days after conception) in September 2018. Their 2-year-old daughter, Henley Grace, was born after the couple suffered, their first loss in 2016, a baby boy, born stillborn in the second trimester.

Doug and Jamie had a little scare with this pregnancy as well.

“I’ve been SURE about this pregnancy up until recently..and it’s kinda my own fault,” Jamie wrote on Instagram. “A few days ago my fertility nurse called and told me my progesterone levels dropped. It wasn’t terrible, but she told me that I should continue to take the progesterone suppositories like the doc subscribed.”

“This is so embarrassing to admit, but I assumed bc my progesterone levels were so high a couple weeks ago (they were literally off the charts) that I could stop taking the supplements.”

But as it turned out, Baby Hehner is just fine. Jamie later posted on Instagram, “I cried TEARS of JOY when I saw our baby on the ultrasound at the fertility specialist today! I couldn’t wait to get home to show @doughehner this little one’s pic…He/she has grown a little body & even has little arm and leg buds now!! I got to hear the heart beating loud and strong, too. This sweet nugget had me worried for a second but he/she is definitely hanging out for a while…hopefully the next 33 weeks!”

Congrats to the happy family on their new addition!