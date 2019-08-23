Ani on 13 Reasons Why Season 3: Who is the actress that plays her?

Since 13 Reasons Why Season 3 premiered on Netflix on Friday, August 23, one of the new characters that fans have been asking questions about is Ani Achola.

She was first introduced in the official trailer for Season 3 on August 1. Fans have been wondering what she knows about who killed Bryce Walker. Ani is a new student at Liberty High with a British accent and she narrated the trailer

“Here’s the thing about the kids at Liberty High,” Ani says. “The truth is given the right circumstances, the right motivation, anyone could have done this. Bryce Walker did hurt a lot of people but the one he hurt the most was Jessica Davis.”

She also appears in the second trailer that was released on August 14. It appears from the second trailer that she is talking to the police about what she knows about Bryce’s murder. Is she being questioned as a suspect in the murder?

Actress Grace Saif plays Ani in 13 Reasons Why Season 3. If you’ve been wondering who she is, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Grace Saif, the actress who plays Ani Achola?

Grace Saif is a 23-year-old British actress from Crawley in West Sussex, England.

You can find her here on Twitter. She also has an Instagram account.

She graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in London in 2017, with a BA in Acting.

Saif was involved in many productions at RADA, playing Alice in When You Cure Me. She also played Ophelia in Hamlet (directed by John Gillett), Lady Macbeth in Macbeth (directed by Nancy Meckler), and Chorus in The Theban Plays (directed by Phil Sheppard).

Her skills include Stage Combat (BASSC) Distinction, singing, dance, language, music (guitar), and a good ear for accents, such as RP (received pronunciation), General American, African-American, and Spanish.

Saif has also appeared in a number of short movies, such as Wilton (2016) and Night Out (2018). She even voiced Abby in World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth.