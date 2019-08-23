Steve Golin remembered in 13 Reasons Why Season 3 tribute following his death earlier this year

The first episode of Season 3 of Netflix’s teen drama 13 Reasons Why released today ends with a touching tribute to Steve Golin, who passed away on April 21, 2019, at the age of 64, after a battle with a form of cancer known as Ewing sarcoma.

the tribute reads.

“In memory of Steve Golin. Hero. Mentor. Friend,” the tribute reads.

Golin executive produced the first three 13 Reasons Why Seasons before he passed away in April. It was, therefore, appropriate for the series to use the first episode of Season 3 to honor him.

13 Reasons Why Season 3 follows the events in the aftermath of the murder of the unpopular Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice). Bryce raped Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) in Season 1. He also raped Chloe Rice (Anne Winters) in Season 2.

The police are searching for answers to Bryce’s mysterious death, and there are many suspects, including Clay Jenson (Dylan Minnette).

Who is Steve Golin?

Steve Golin, a film and TV producer, was born on March 6, 1955, and died on April 21, 2019.

He attended the New York University Tisch School of the Arts and the AFI Conservatory (American Film Institute). He co-founded Propaganda Films, a talent management, ad, and music video production company, with Joni Sighvatsson in 1986.

After selling control of Propaganda Films in the ’90s, Golin founded Anonymous Content in 2000. Anonymous Content is Golin’s company behind 13 Reasons Why.

The company produced ads for top companies, such as Coca-Cola, Ford, Nike, Pepsi, Citibank, and United Airlines. The company also had a music video division and a management division that represented writers, directors, and actors.

Golin’s Propaganda Films and Anonymous Content produced several films and TV shows, including The Game (1997), Being John Malkovich (1999), Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), Showtime’s The L Word (2004-2009), Babel (2006), Rendition (2007), The Fifth Estate (2013), True Detective (2014), Mr. Robot (2015), The Revenant (2015) and The Alienist (2018).

He received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture for his work on Babel and The Revenant. He won the Academy Award for Best Picture for Spotlight.

Steve Golin is survived by his children, Ari and Anna.