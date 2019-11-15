America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 premiere date revealed

America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 (yes, that is a mouthful) is coming to NBC this winter. The filler version of AGT did well last winter, leading to NBC bringing it back for another season.

A new cast of acts from the past decided to give the show a try, and the network is hoping viewers will keep tuning in. Now, we know when the first episode of the new season will take place.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 return date

The AGT return date is Monday, January 6. In less than two months, fans will get another chance to watch Simon Cowell and his panel of judges in action.

The downside to these winter seasons, though, is that the at-home audience has no say in what is taking place. Instead, it is the in-studio audience that gets to weigh in on their favorite acts.

AGT: The Champions season finale

NBC has also revealed when the show will conclude its run, making way for the season premiere of The Voice Season 18. The singing competition debuts its new run on Monday, February 24.

As for the AGT: The Champions season finale, that is scheduled for Monday, February 17. This shows how quick the run of the shows will air on NBC. It’s a good time, covering some baren places in the television schedule.

The judges helping decide the Season 2 winner are Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon. Terry Crews also serves as the host, a role he did well with last winter.

Magician Shin Lim won the show last winter. Darci Lynne was the runner-up, and the rest of the top five acts were Kseniya Simonova, Cristina Ramos, and Preacher Lawson.

This past summer, it was 22-year-old vocalist Kodi Lee who emerged as America’s Got Talent winner.

America’s Got Talent will air Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC beginning January 6.