America’s Got Talent results: Who received the AGT Dunkin’ Save? Which acts made the 2019 semi-finals?

The America’s Got Talent results from Wednesday night revealed which act received the AGT Dunkin’ Save and which acts made it through to the 2019 semi-finals. It was a big night for the 12 most recent performers.

There were 12 more acts that tried to make an impact this week. Two magicians (Dom Chambers and Eric Chien) tried to prove they could compete with some great vocal talents (Benicio Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir).

America voted overnight to determine which acts should advance straight to the semi-finals. Viewers tuning in on Wednesday night already knew that the top five acts would be moving on. But what about the other seven?

By the end of the night, the Dunkin’ Save would be given out to one act and another act would receive the support of the AGT judges to move on. But which seven acts were going to advance?

America’s Got Talent results: Quarterfinals 3

Twelve acts were hoping to get the go-ahead to move on to the next round, but only five would automatically get a spot based on America’s Vote. They were Dom Chambers, Detroit Youth Choir, Eric Chien, Emanne Beasha, and Benicio Bryant.

The acts that were eliminated during the show were Gonzo, Berywam, Matthew Richardson, and MacKenzie.

Who got Dunkin’ Save tonight?

As shown above, the three acts that were up for the Dunkin’ Save were Jackie Fabulous, Lukas & Falco, and Marcin Patrzalek. In the end, America went with Jackie Fabulous as their favorite of the three Dunkin’ Save nominees.

That left it up to the AGT judges to decide if it would be Lukas & Falco or Marcin Patrzalek advancing to the semi-finals. The judges’ panel voted for guitarist Marcin Patrzalek.

America’s Got Talent results: Top seven from Quarterfinals 3

In summation, the seven acts that advanced were Dom Chambers, Detroit Youth Choir, Eric Chien, Emanne Beasha, Benicio Bryant, Jackie Fabulous, and Marcin Patrzalek.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.